Raksha Bandhan Twitter Review: Will Akshay Kumar-Starrer Beat Laal Singh Chaddha At The Box Office?

Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has arrived in theatres today (August 11, 2022), and we are here with the film's live Twitter review. The film revolves around an ideal brother, who goes to great lengths to take care of his four sisters, as he had promised his mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he fulfills the responsibility of marrying his sisters into suitable homes first.

Apart from Akshay, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles.

Interestingly, the film is clashing with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office and it is to be seen which film will emerge as the winner. So what are you waiting for? Check out netizens' review below...

Akki Trends TM️🇮🇳 @TrendsAkki: Just watched #RakshaBandhan full family entertainer giving the vibes of 90s family based movie. Emotions, comedy, desi vibes this type Bollywood movies we love and want more movies like this. One of the best movie. I gives 4.5* out of 5. Just loved!

HEMANT SANGANEE @HemantSanganee: #RakshaBandhanReview

Emotionally Loaded Rollercoaster Ride⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ @aanandlrai

Judiciously Addresses the Dowry Menace & Brings Alive The Spirited Brother in @akshaykumar with his Live Wire Sisters & Childhood Love❤️

@bhumipednekar craftily written @KanikaDhillon @ZeeStudios_.

Rohit Shaw: #RakshaBandhanReview This movie is terrific after a very long time I cried and laugh equally in a single movie .Akshay Kumar at his career best performance be it comedy or emotional scene .. all the sisters a Lovely ..bhumi is ❤️ music is superb loved it ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐.

Rajiv Ghorpade @RajivTrendulkar: #RakshaBandhan Review - Never felt better with tears. 4⭐1/2 #OneWordReview Emotional HIT. A must theatrical watch with family which has heart felt moments in first& gripping drama in second half soaked with emotions.

#AnandLRai has given his best. #AkshayKumar is amazing.

Raja Rahul @K_I_N_G_Rahul: #RakshaBandhanReview

Interval :- ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 What a roller coaster ride. Full family entertaining, @akshaykumar sir has done a fab job and his reel sisters chemistry is lovable and the vidai scene and emotional scene hit directly too heart.

Raksha Bandhan, which has been made on an overall budget of Rs 70 Crore, is written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, and co-produced by Akshay's sister Alka Hiranandani.