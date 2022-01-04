Rakul Preet Singh On Her Line Of Theatrical Releases, Says 'I've Been Waiting For My Work To Come Out'

Rakul Preet Singh is definitely a satisfied soul when it comes to her professional forefront. The actress has a string of releases for this year with projects having strong subjects. This range from Doctor G, Attack, Thank God and Runway 34. However, the actress has expressed her concern over the spike in the COVID-19 cases that may once again affect the entertainment industry, just when things were on the verge of normalizing.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the same, Rakul Preet Singh said, 'I've been waiting for my work to come out for people to accept it. A lot of people have been struggling with getting their films out. There's so much money riding on each film. The livelihoods of so many people apart from actors, directors, and producers depend on films."

The actress furthermore spoke about the rises in the COVID-19 and the Omicron cases once again. On this, the De De Pyaar De actress revealed, "The rise in Omicron cases is a sad reality. Everything is unpredictable. All we can do is hope that people get vaccinated and take necessary precautions and follow protocols. This can't keep going on forever. We've to be able to defeat the virus." Rakul also mentioned that she feels the film industry is mentally prepared for another wave but that it will inevitably have heavy losses.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh's line-up of movies, Doctor G stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah alongside her. Attack has the actress star opposite John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The Yaariyan actress will then be seen in Thank God opposite Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Lastly, Runway 34 is touted to be a war flick and will feature the actress opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is in a happy space in her personal life too. The Rough actress is dating producer Jackky Bhagnani and their love boat has been sailing strong for quite some time now. Rakul had made their relationship public on the occasion of her birthday (October 10). The actress also shared a beautiful birthday wish for Bhagnani on his birthday on the occasion of Christmas (December 25).