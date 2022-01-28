Rakul Preet Singh Is Open To Doing A Show Or A Movie On OTT Platform; Says 'The Role Has To Be Kickass'

Rakul Preet Singh in her recent interaction with a leading tabloid revealed that she is attracted to the content on OTT platforms. The actress said that she is open to do a show or a film on the OTT platform if the content interests her and the role is kickass.

ETimes quoted her as saying, "I find myself attracted and kind of prepared for the digital platforms. Though there is nothing on the table at the moment that excites me, but I am open to a show or a movie on the OTT platforms. The content and the character are what matters. The role has to be kickass and central to the story. It must push me to do something new and different."

She also talked about the acknowledgement of actors from the South with the concept of pan India gaining moment.

"Of course, we have done it! It's become a point of conversation today because people have had the time in recent months to watch regional films on OTT platforms. People have seen regional films in big numbers and that seems to have sparked off conversations. Earlier, regional films had a limited release and reach. The audience base is way larger today and they're lapping up stories from so many parts of the country and the world. People are engaging with stories. Baahubali changed a lot of the dynamics a few years ago with its pan-India business. And slowly, the barriers are blurred. Good entertainment and content is wanted everywhere. This conversation is beneficial to everyone," the tabloid quoted Rakul as saying.

Speaking about Rakul Preet's upcoming movies, the actress will next be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 and Chhatriwali.