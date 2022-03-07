Rakul Preet Singh On Playing A Condom-Tester In Chhatriwali: We Are Not Showing Anything Sleazy

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to essay the role of a condom-tester in her upcoming film Chhatriwali which will be helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The actress in her recent chat with a leading tabloid opened up on her role and said that the film which centres around condoms, is a family entertainer.

The actress told Pinkvilla, "Each one of us is born the way that you are going to show in Doctor G. A gynaecologist is a very important doctor but we look down upon gynaecology as a department. If someone has to go to gynaec, we say so go with your mother, not father, why? Father bhi to wahi se paida hue the (Father was also born the same way). The point is why have we made it a taboo? Don't be shameless about it, but be aware of it."

Rakul said that Chhatriwali isn't a preachy film but portrays the reality of society in a light-hearted way. She said that the film should be treated as a family entertainer as the makers won't be anything sleazy adding that there's not a single kiss in the film.

The actress said, "We are not showing anything sleazy. There is not one kiss in the film. It's a journey of a small-town girl and it's in humour. She stumbles upon this job, she also looks down upon it (initially)."

Rakul shared that initially she was a bit skeptical about playing the role, but she took the opinion of her parents who gave it a green signal. The actress revealed that she always consults them before giving her nod to a film and added that she told them them one-line plot of Chhatriwali.

Chhatriwali has Rakul essaying the role of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms when she is in dire need of money. The Sardar Ka Grandson actress said that there shouldn't be any taboo around this topics.

Earlier, the producers of Chhatriwali had described the film as a family entertainer which looks forward to de-stigmatise the use of condoms with comedy. Besides this movie, the actress will also be essaying the role of a gynaecologist in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.