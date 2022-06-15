Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Her Equation With Ajay Devgn And Sidharth Malhotra

After establishing herself in the South Film Industry, Rakul Preet Singh made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. But she tasted her first success with Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De in 2020.

Interestingly, most of her Bollywood projects have been with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be working with the duo again in Indra Kumar's Thank You. In a recent chat with ETimes, Rakul opened up on her equation with both the stars.

Speaking about Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul said that her Aiyaary co-star is more like a friend to her. She added that since they also bond together well since they both hail from Delhi.

"Sid (Sidharth) is more like a friend. I can just walk up to him and say, 'What's up? I will do this on-screen and you can do that'. We connected very well during Aiyaary (2018) and Marjaavaan (2019) and now, we will be seen together in Thank God (it also stars Ajay Devgn). He is also from Delhi and that's another factor we bonded over," Rakul told the tabloid.

On the other hand, the Attack actress said that she is in awe of Ajay Devgn and was all praise for him. She said that she admires the Bollywood actor's passion for his craft.

Rakul said, "My first film with Ajay sir was De De Pyaar De (2019). I have grown up watching him and I told him that Ruk Ruk Ruk (from Vijaypath, 1993) was the first song that I sang in my life when I was just two. So, when I met him on the set, it was an intimidating experience. But, he is very warm and welcoming and as a co-actor, he listens to your inputs and gives you space. Sharing screen space with him and being directed by him (in Runway 34) were completely different experiences. He also acted in it, and it was not an easy film. His mind works so fast that I am in awe of him. I admire his passion for his craft."

Besides Thank You, Rakul Preet Singh also has Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G and Chhatriwali.