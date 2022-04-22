Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Experience Of Playing A Pilot In Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34

Rakul Preet Singh is on a personal high. The actress' role as Ajay Devgn's co-pilot in the thriller Runway 34 has been getting noticed even before the film's release. The two trailers of the Ajay Devgn directorial have showcased Rakul advantageously in her role as Tanya Albuquerque.

The tall, lithe actress who paired beautifully with Devgn in their earlier outing, De De Pyaar De, is excited about playing his co-pilot this time around.

Speaking of her role in the film, she says, "It is one of the best scripts I heard in a long time and I jumped to bag this role.'' Rakul is actually looking stunning in her pilot's uniform and what has truly been a rewarding experience for her is the fact that she actually got to live the part for a few days while prepping.

She went through proper training and was always under the guidance of a real pilot to get into the mindset of the character and also showcase proper skills.

Learning new things for her film is one of her favourite parts of the job. Talking about her prep for her character, Rakul Preet Singh shares, "My experience playing a pilot was amazing because I love my job for the reason that you get to play different roles and learn so many different things. How else would I have known how a cockpit looks? We had cockpit training for about 2 - 3 days, where there was a captain on the set who told us how the entire panel works because we shot in a real simulator, also during the entire shoot, the captain was there just to make sure that we use the right button, and use right terminology while flying a plane so it looks authentic. And when you step into a uniform there is a certain sense of dignity that automatically steps in - the way you walk, the way you talk, the way your language is, the way you react is very different from what a girl next door would. This is all that went into preparing for this role."

Produced & directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 releases around Eid, on April 29, 2022!