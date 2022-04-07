Ram Charan And Jr NTR Talk About RRR Sequel; SS Rajamouli Says 'Let Things Cool Down'

After the stupendous success of the Baahubali franchise, acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli hit the bull's eye again with his latest outing RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles, the film set in the pre-independence era, is a fictional take on celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

At a recently held media interaction to celebrate the humungous success of RRR, the film's lead cast, Ram Charan and Jr NTR opened up on a sequel to their blockbuster.

Expressing his wish for RRR's sequel, Jr NTR said, "Rajamouli sir needs to make RRR 2. There needs to be a conclusion to this story. I was just talking to someone earlier today and I don't know why I said it, but I said RRR is a franchise. Hopefully, those words will come true."

Ram Charan added, "NTR first let the release of RRR conclude, then think about the sequel. Of course, we will all be delighted to work together again if Rajamouli sir thinks of making RRR 2. I hope your wish comes true brother."

S S Rajamouli went on to say, "We made RRR in 2020 and it's 2022 and I am still trying to cool off from the heat generated by RRR. Let things cool down. For me, it will be a great pleasure to make a sequel, not just because of what RRR will achieve at the box office, but I will get more time to spend with my two brothers. That will be more exciting for me. But let time unravel and see what happens."

Previously, in an interaction with a leading tabloid, KV Vijayendra Prasad, the writer of RRR had opened up on the sequel and said, "We can take the two heroes on another action-based adventure outside India, in other British colonies that existed in 1920. But we haven't discussed that possibility yet."

Speaking about the box office collection of the Hindi version of RRR, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer has already crossed Rs 200-Crore mark.

Meanwhile, do you folks think RRR should get a sequel? Let us know in the comment box below.