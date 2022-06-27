Ram Charan Hosts Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde At His Hyderabad Home; Venkatesh Daggubati Joins Them

The shooting of Farhad Samji's upcoming directorial tentatively titled as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is going on in full swing in Hyderabad. Amid this, the stars of this family entertainer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati took out some time from their busy shooting schedule and paid a visit to RRR star Ram Charan at his abode in the city.

A picture from their catching up session is going viral on social media in which one can see Salman happily posing for a picture with Pooja, Ram Charan and Venkatesh Daggubati. Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni is also a part of the frame and is holding her dog Rhyme.

This picture was posted on Ram and Upasana's paw-friend Rhyme's Instagram account with a caption that read, "I am one lucky puppy. Love, hugs and cuddles - all for me."

Meanwhile, there are reports floating in the media that Ram Charan will be making a cameo in a special song in Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde's upcoming film.

A Pinkvilla report had stated that Salman was shooting for a larger-than-life song in Hyderabad when Ram Charan dropped by on the film's sets. The actor and the team approached the RRR star to do a cameo in the special song and he immediately agreed to be a part of it.

Salman Khan and Ram Charan share a great camaraderie. Previously, the Bollywood star had lauded Ram Charan's performance in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. He had said that he is very proud of the Magadheera actor and added that it feels so good that he is doing so well. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be making a guest appearance in Ram Charan's actor-father Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Godfather.

