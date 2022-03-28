Ram Charan Reveals Which Quality Of Priyanka Chopra He Admires The Most!

Actor Ram Charan is on cloud nine and why not? His latest release RRR is roaring loud at the box office. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ram was how it feels to see people's positive reactions towards his film, he said, "I am very excited as this is really a very huge film and we all have put so much of our energies into it."

Before Alia Bhatt, Ram has worked with Priyanka Chopra in Zanjeer in 2013. When asked if he can mention any particular quality of these two actresses which he admires the most, he told ETimes, "Actually, I can't mention anyone quality as such, because there are so many. They both (Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt) are very fine and absolutely amazing at their art."

When SS Rajamouli's Baahubali had released, it had made Prabhas a pan-India actor. When asked if he is expecting the same tag for himself, Charan said that he thinks more than a film, it's Rajamouli's vision that takes the entire team of the film to a global level.

Ram also shares his father Cheeranjivi's advice with the leading daily and said that he always talks about discipline. He further said that his father just wants him to work and live life with utmost discipline.

While RRR has become a rage across India, its song 'Naatu Naatu' has been garnering praise as well. Many moviegoers were dancing inside the theatres and throwing money on the screen out of sheer happiness.

Speaking about shooting 'Naatu Naatu' with Jr. NTR, Charan said that it was a great journey to put in such an energetic number and he had a great time dancing with NTR, because the latter puts in the same energy from the rehearsals to the set.