RRR: Ram Charan Says SS Rajamouli Is A Bully And He Has An Unseen Whip

While the release date of RRR has been postponed, we loved the interactions of the star cast, wherein they keep pulling each other's leg. Not so long ago, during the promotional event of RRR, Jr NTR had teased Alia Bhatt over her long distance relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and left the crowd giggling.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, both Ram Charan and Jr. NTR spoke about their director Rajamouli and called him a 'bully'.

Ram said, "He (SS Rajamouli) is the bully. He is the senior you meet in college, where he is like ragging you. He is the headmaster who bullies his students. He has an unseen whip. It's not there literally, but his mic looks like a one-metre whip."

Jr NTR agreed with Charan and said, "We're just cute small boys, who are very well disciplined, very well behaved."

In the same interview, when Ram was asked if he can name his favourite actress with whom he would like to work with in future, here's what he said...

"If I like somebody, I will go watch their movie, but I will definitely not tell the producer or the director to cast them saying let's work together. For me, it depends on my director, whoever he casts, anybody, obviously, I will do my part and if I like somebody, I will go and watch their movie. In fact, I do not have a favorite," Charan.

He went on to add that he likes the work of Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.