Ram Gopal Varma Elaborates On His Jersey Tweet; 'They Could Have Just Spent Money On Dubbing Telugu Version'

Ram Gopal Varma, known for his explosive tweets, has once again caught everyone's attention after he took a dig at Shahid Kapoor's latest release Jersey. Yesterday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter handle and wrote that the disastrous fate of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer signals the death of remakes.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, the Rangeela director has elaborated on his tweets about Jersey. Ram Gopal Varma said, "It's not about most remakes being flops. Jersey is an example because it's the latest remake. The makers always want to remake a South film with a local star. The Hindi producers will cast a Hindi star, take the story from a Telugu star's movie and remake it. That's what happened with Jersey is as well."

On being asked to share his thoughts on what went wrong with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Varma said, "Jersey was made with an initial budget of 100 crores, that too a remake of a Telugu film featuring Nani. Today, all Telugu films, in their original format are working well. Whether it's films featuring Ram Charan, Yash, NTR or Prabhas."

The filmmaker opined that instead of casting a Hindi star and spending Rs 100 Crores, the makers could have just spent money on dubbing Nani's Telugu version and released it in the North which could have cost them just Rs 10 lakhs.

He also elaborated on his #DeathOfRemakes tweet and said that the disastrous performance will affect the business because in the future, no one will want to sell remake rights. According to him, instead the South producers will prefer to try their luck with dubbed versions instead.

Varma said that Bollywood doesn't know how to make popular movies like SS Rajamouli and Prashant Neel then, they will have to rely on remake rights. And if they don't get the rights, then that's the death of remakes. He further added that the filmmakers in Bollywood are confused and in denial.

Despite positive reviews from the critics, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey has delivered a poor performance at the box office and is struggling to cross Rs 20 Crore mark.