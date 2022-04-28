Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep's Spat: Ram Gopal Varma Says North Stars Are Insecure And Jealous Of The South Stars

Yesterday (April 27, 2022), when actor Ajay Devgn reacted to Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep's 'Hindi statement', netizens were bifurcated into two thoughts. While some lauded Devgn, others slammed him. It all happened when Sudeep said that Hindi is not our national language, to which Devgn reacted, "My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language."

Now, Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to Ajay-Sudeep's Twitter spat and tweeted, "The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films."

While reacting to Sudeep's tweet, he wrote, "Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement, because unless there's a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood."

Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood https://t.co/SXPqvrU8OV — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

His last tweet was targeted towards Ajay Devgn and he wrote, "Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep."

Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 27, 2022

Those who are unaware, Ajay Devgn's forthcoming film Runway 34 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., April 29, 2022. Those who are unhappy with Ajay Devgn's tweet, have been challenging the actor to break the record of KGF 2 to prove his point.