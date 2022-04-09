Ram Gopal Varma Says The Kashmir Files Is A Real Gamechanger, Not RRR

Last month, two films- Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's RRR took the nation by storm, but the only difference between their success was that one film (TKF) was made on a low budget while the other one (RRR) on a massive budget. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Ram Gopal Varma lauded both the films, but called The Kashmir Files a real 'gamechanger'.

He told India Today, "RRR is not a gamechanger and according to me, I don't think it can bring about a change. It is a film that is produced on a lavish scale. And RRR is a kind of film that comes once in four or five years. To mount a film on such a scale, you need a director with a great track record - someone like Rajamouli."

He further said, "Whereas, if you consider The Kashmir Files, it is a real gamechanger. It gives filmmakers the much-needed confidence. That is, if you make a film on a budget of Rs 10 crore, and it spins over Rs 250 crore, look at the performance level. This is what The Kashmir Files did."

He further explained that both RRR and The Kashmir Files are minting money, but it is easy to make The Kashmir Files and not RRR. Not every filmmaker would have Rs 500 Crore as a budget, but producers would surely have Rs 10 Crore as budget.

Meanwhile, recently, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR celebrated the grand success of RRR in Mumbai and the event was graced by Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.

Directed by Rajamouli, RRR also featured Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.