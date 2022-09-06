Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Ayan Mukerji Watch Brahmastra Together; Drop A Special Announcement For Fans

After years of making, Ayan Mukerji's labour of love Brahmastra featuring real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday (September 9). Made on a budget of over Rs 400 Crore, the fantasy epic is touted to be the most expensive Hindi film ever.

The advance booking for this Ranbir-Alia starrer has already opened on a promising note. Ahead of the film's release, the duo along with director Ayan Mukerji and the film's team watched it for the first time on the big screen. They also announced that they will be a special pre-release screening for the fans in Mumbai on September 8, 2022.

Alia took to her Instagram handle to share this news with a video that she captioned as, ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo ☀️😜🤓🥳🤩🤯😱🫣🫠😶😬😻🙌🤞🤞🤞🤞🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The video begins with Alia gearing up to watch Brahmastra in 3D for the first time with her actor-husband and co-star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and the cast and the crew of the film in the cinema hall. Ranbir says that he can't believe it while the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress calls it 'unreal'.

Ayan Mukerji then enters the frame and says, "This is a huge moment for us to be seeing this film finally complete in this form. As we were all together, we decided that one day, before the release, the way we wanted to put the film out in the world is to really watch it with the audiences that the film was made for."

Ranbir Kapoor then reveals that they have decided to host a special fan screening for Brahmastra in Mumbai on September 8 which is his lucky number. He and Alia again talk about how they still can't believe that their film is finally releasing in theatres.

Watch the video

Speaking about Brahmastra, the first part of the trilogy titled Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva is scheduled to release this week. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu star Nagarjuna will be seen in a cameo in this much-awaited film.