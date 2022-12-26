Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Get Mushy During Christmas Celebrations With Family; Fans Wonder ‘Where Is Raha?’

The festive season has begun and the social media is abuzz with pics from Christmas celebrations around the world. Amid this, Alia Bhatt, who is quite active on social media, made sure to give her fans a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations and the pics are going viral on the internet. To note, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were seen celebrating Christmas with Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and the entire Kapoor clan. From an intimate celebration with the Bhatts to making an appearance at the Kapoors' Christmas brunch, Alia and Ranbir undoubtedly made sure to have a gala time during the Christmas celebrations.

And as Alia shared the pics of Christmas celebrations, fans can't get enough of Ranbir's adorable gift for his lady love. Wondering what is it? Well, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor was seen kissing Alia as they posed for a memorable pic together during Christmas celebrations. In the pic, Ranbir looked dapper in his white shirt with denims and a beanie cap as he held his ladylove in his arms and kissed her while painting the town red with their mushy romance. On the other hand, Alia was seen taken over by the festive vibe and opted for a red outfit for Christmas. Well, what could be a better gift than a kiss from the person you love, isn't it?

In the other pics, Ranbir and Alia were all smile as they posed with their family members during the Christmas celebrations. As the pics are grabbing the eyeballs, fans are going awww over the power couple's chemistry. Amid this, the netizens were also missing Ranbir-Alia's daughter Raha's presence during the family celebrations. An Instagram user took to the comment section and wrote, "Dear Papa & Mama Lion, Where Raha". Another user commented, "We want to see Raha".

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post from Christmas celebrations:

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently on a maternity break post the arrival of her daughter Raha. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia is also set to make her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stones and will be collaborating with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.