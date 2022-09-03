Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Receive Blessings For Their Baby From Brahmastra Co-Star Nagarjuna

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. The parents-to-be are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Brahmastra which marks their first collaboration on the big screen.

At the recent promotional event for the film in Hyderabad, Ranbir and Alia were seen blushing as their Brahmastra co-star and Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni blessed their baby in the sweetest way possible. He wished the couple to have a 'beautiful child' who becomes even bigger than them.

While interacting with the media on the stage, Nagarjuna addressed Ranbir and Alia and said, "What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them."

He called Ranbir and Alia one of the most incredible talents in the country in current times and added that it's incredible that they both got attracted to each other.

Nagarjuna continued, "From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who's going to be bigger than both of you together."

At the event, mom-to-be Alia glowed in a vibrant pink sharara set which had 'baby on board' embroidered on the back of her kurti. On the other hand, Ranbir looked dashing in an all-black outfit.

In June this year, Alia had announced her pregnancy with a picture from the hospital with Ranbir. It featured her looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound with her husband by her side. She had captioned the picture as, "Our baby ..... coming soon." Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony at the former's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.