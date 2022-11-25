Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Daughter Raha’s Name Has An 8 Connection; Here’s How

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new parents in the industry. The power couple, who had tied the knot in April this year, embraced parenthood for the first time in Novmeber 2022. Ranbir and Alia were blessed with a baby girl and the proud parents couldn't keep calm. Ever since they have announced the arrival of Bigg Boss 16, fans have been eager to get a glimpse of the Kapoor princess. And now, Ranbir and Alia have finally announced the name of their little munchkin and the internet can't keep calm. To note, the Brahmastra couple named their daughter Raha.

To note, the name Raha, which was chosen by Neetu Kapoor, means freedom, bliss and peace. As friends, family and fans have been showering blessings on the Kapoor princess, did you know Raha has a 8 connection to her name? Wondering how? Well, it starts with the letter R which is 18 letter in the alphabet series while H happens to be the 8 letter. Clearly, Ranbir and Alia, who have a deep connection with the number 8, made sure to continue the same with their daughter's name as well.

To note, Ranbir had once spoken about his love for the number 8 and said, "My mom's birthday is on the 8th. I just fell in love with the design of the number and also the fact that can mean infinity". In fact, he even got it written on his hand with mehendi during his wedding with Alia. On the other hand Alia was also seen flaunting her love for number 8 during her wedding ceremony as she got the mangalsutra with an infinity shaped diamond pendant.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and will also be seen romancinc Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy. On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also work with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. Besides, she is also gearing up for her Hollywod debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.