    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: BFF Ayan Mukerji Drops Brahmastra's Kesariya Glimpse As A Gift To Them

      By
      |

      One of Bollywood's most loved couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting hitched this week. While their fans are super happy for them, the duo's good friend and director Ayan Mukerji added more to their excitement by releasing a special glimpse from their upcoming film Brahmastra.

      ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt

      As a gift to Ranbir and Alia, he released a sneak-peek from 'Kesariya' song from the film which features the couple enjoying some love-soaked moments. In his post, Ayan further wished Ranbir and Alia the best of energies and all blessings, joy and purity for the new chapter in their lives.

      Neetu Kapoor Gets Nostalgic Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; Shares Old Pic Of Her Engagement With Rishi KapoorNeetu Kapoor Gets Nostalgic Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; Shares Old Pic Of Her Engagement With Rishi Kapoor

      Ayan wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥. Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie...! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them... as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!!"

      ranbir-alia-glimpse

      "Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥," he further added in his post.

      Ila Arun Congratulates Soni Razdan Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; 'Hamari Sony Sasu Ma Ban Raheein Hai'Ila Arun Congratulates Soni Razdan Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; 'Hamari Sony Sasu Ma Ban Raheein Hai'

      Have a look at the video.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

      Brahmastra has Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt teaming up together for the first time on screen. Besides them, the fantasy trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Nagarjuna Akkineni has a guest appearance in this flick. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the first film in the instalment is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 13, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X