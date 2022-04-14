Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Choreographer Shares Inside Details From Couple's Sangeet Ceremony

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched today in an intimate Punjabi wedding ceremony at the former's residence Vastu in Mumbai. Their nuptials was a low-key affair which was attended only by their families and close friends.

But before that, Ranbir and Alia's mehendi and sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (April 13) wherein their near and dear ones had a gala time. The Kapoors surprised the lovebirds with an impromptu sangeet dance performance wherein they performed to songs like 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali', 'Dholida', 'Tenu Leke Main Jawaanga' and 'Cutiepie.'

Rajendra Singh Aka Masterji who choreographed the sangeet ceremony, told India Today, "This was an impromptu (performance) and a surprise for the bride and groom. There was no mention of Rishi ji's songs. The wedding is also happening at short notice. That's why sab kuch jaldi jaldi mein hua."

He revealed that Ranbir and Alia didn't dance at their wedding. Speaking about how they reacted to the Kapoors' dance performances, he added, "They loved it as they never expected that the family would do something like this. Because the wedding is also low-key, it is a very quiet (ceremony). So it was a good surprise for them."

In another interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "Because this was a surprise for the bride and the groom, only the Kapoor side performed. Alia's side didn't. The atmosphere was so fantastic, I know the family for more than 25 years now. If you see the Insta story of me with Neetu ji, she wrote such nice things. I treat them like family, it isn't a professional relationship."

Speaking about choreographing the dance performances of the Kapoor ladies, he added, "Zyaada time nahi liya choreography ke liye maine. Because they are all top and busy stars in the country- Kareena, Karisma, Neetu ji, and even though she's not from Bollywood, Reema Jain (Ranbir's aunt), she is the best in dancing, with adaa and all. It took me four-five days."

If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt had donned a pink coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra for her mehendi ceremony. Instead of an elaborate bridal mehendi, she had opted for a minimal and simple design on her palm which had R (Ranbir Kapoor's initial) and his favourite number 8 in it. On the other hand, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse of their mehendi.