Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Guest List Revealed; These B-Town Celebs To Make Their Presence Felt

Ever since it's been reported in media that one of Bollywood's most loved couples, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to get hitched on April 17, fans cannot keep calm! Amid all the excitement around this happy news, we now bring you some inside scoop about the wedding.

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, the lovebirds have invited some of their close friends and colleagues from the film fraternity to bless them on their D-day.

A source close to the couple told India Today that Ranbir and Alia's grand wedding will be graced by Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan. The report stated that celebrities like Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan have already confirmed their attendance.

We also hear that Alia has also invited her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan for her wedding. The superstar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects.

Reportedly, Ranbir-Alia's wedding celebrations will be held by April 13-April 17 which include mehendi and sangeet ceremonies as well. B-town celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan will be a part of the wedding festivities. A Pinkvilla report had earlier stated that Alia will be donning Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebrations.

Post their wedding, Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand wedding reception at the end of April which will be attended by the whose's who from the film industry.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on this grand Bollywood wedding!