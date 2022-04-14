Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar & Others Arrive In Style

The day is finally here! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were in a steady relationship for a long time, are getting married today (April 14) at the former's residence Vastu in Mumbai. Keeping away from all the glitz and glamour, the couple has opted for an intimate wedding. The ceremonies have already begun and their near and dear ones have started arriving.

Ranbir's cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan were among the first ones to arrive. Bebo looked dreamy in a light pink saree and Saif chose a kurta set for Ranbir-Alia's D-day.

Inside Details From Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony: From Her Minimal Mehendi To Donning Manish Malhotra Outfit

Besides them, celebrities like Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt and step-sibling Pooja Bhatt, filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Akash and Shloka Ambani were also snapped by the paparazzi. Have a look at some of the pictures.

On the other hand, the groom's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni donned a Sandeep Khosla-Abu Jani outfit for the wedding. She looked regal in a mandala skirt hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Breaks Down Due To This Reason At Couple's Mehendi Ceremony

A source had earlier told ETimes, "The guest list includes only 40-50 people including family and 20 of the couple's closest buddies. As of now, the family has not taken permission for the baraat procession to be walked down the road from Krishna Raj to Vastu building. The wedding is likely to take place behind closed doors, in an extremely private manner, in the complex's banquet. Rituals are expected to commence from 2 pm."

Well, now, we are eagerly waiting for Ranbir and Alia to make their first appearance as husband and wife.