Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Kareena, Karisma, Karan Johar & Others Attend Pre-Wedding Festivities

It's finally happening! Bollywood hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all set to get hitched to his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt this week. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted today with the mehendi ceremony at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu in Bandra.

Ranbir Kapoor और Alia Bhatt की शादी के फंक्शन में ऐसे पहुंचे Karan Johar; Watch video | FilmiBeat

The actor's cousins, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were spotted arriving at Vastu in their respective cars. Bebo looked ravishing in a silver-white lehenga while her sister Lolo painted a pretty picture in a golden outfit.

Besides them, Ranbir and Alia's BFF and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also made a dashing entry in a traditional outfit. On the other hand, Karan Johar opted for a yellow outfit. Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter Samara, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt also arrived for the wedding ritual.

Have a look at the pictures.

Alia will have her mehendi ceremony today while the rest of the ladies in the house will have their mehendi done tomorrow. Hearsay has it that the mehendi ceremony is an intimate affair where only close family members and friends have been invited.

The sangeet rituals will reportedly start in the late evening. The families will reportedly end the day with family dinner along with the to-be bride and groom Alia and Ranbir, stated a report in ETimes.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After being in a steady relationship for a while, the couple is now finally taking the marital plunge.