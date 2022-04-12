Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Not Postponed, Venue Might Shift To Taj Hotel: Rahul Bhatt

Since the last few weeks, the internet is flooded with various speculations about celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding. While their respective families haven't made any formal announcement yet, it was reported that the lovebirds are planning to get hitched at RK house this week.

Amid this, a news portal quoted Alia's half sibling Rahul Bhatt saying that the much-hyped wedding has been postponed owing to security reasons. However, now, in a twist in the tale, Rahul denied this development and claimed that he was misquoted by the portal.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Sanjay Dutt Gives Some Marriage Advice To The Couple; Says 'Make Kids Soon'

A report in Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, "Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven't mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can't tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April."

While he refused to divulge any inside scoop about the wedding, he did hint that there might be a change in the wedding venue because of increased media presence outside their house.

"The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk," the actor-turned-fitness trainer told the tabloid.

BeYouNick Opens Up About His Viral Video On Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding; Reveals Why He Is So Sad

He further added that he has been advised to switch off his phone to avoid giving out inside scoop. However, he cannot follow that advice as he has to be accessible to his clients.

"I am not authorised to speak. And I will not open my mouth. It is a matter of time now. I have been told to switch off my phone, but I can't do that because I have to be accessible to my clients as I am a gym instructor. Also, no one will get any inside information from me as I am a metal hardened nut. I have gone through 30 hours of intense interrogation in the David Headley case," the tabloid quoted Bhatt as saying.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji will be gracing Ranbir-Alia's wedding. According to some reports, the wedding festivities will kickstart from tomorrow.