Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Party: Couple Burned The Dance Floor With Their Moves, Reveals DJ AJ

After being in a steady relationship for more than five years, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched in a low-key ceremony on April 14. Their wedding was attended only by their family members and close friends. Post the nuptials, the couple hosted a wedding after-party which was again a selective affair.

Meanwhile, fans still can't get enough of the pictures and the videos from Ranbir-Alia's dreamy wedding celebrations. Amid this, Arjun Shah aka DJ AJ who performed for the couple at their wedding party, spilled the beans about all the inside details from the memorable celebrations.

In an interview with ETimes, DJ AJ revealed that someone from the couple's side had got in touch with him to perform at Ranbir-Alia's wedding. "Naturally, I was super excited to be a part of Ranbir and Alia's wedding. However, I did not know it was their party that I would be playing for until a week before," he recalled while speaking with the tabloid.

Speaking about his experience of performing at the much-hyped wedding, he shared, "It was truly amazing. Not only the couple and guests but, I too enjoyed playing for the intimate function. Every person present was having a great time, dancing and celebrating the gorgeous couple."

When asked if Ranbir and Alia gave him their own playlist of songs for their wedding, AJ revealed, "We had a brief discussion on what they would like for the wedding and mehndi as that was going to be a curated list as per each ceremony. But for the evening party, they left it completely to me."

He revealed that the newlyweds burned the dance floor with their moves as it was their night and added, "Everyone present was there to celebrate new beginnings for Ranbir and Alia and it was a delight to see their close friends and family enjoying this special evening."

AJ told the tabloid that one of the most beautiful and fun moments, apart from the couple of course, were the two legendary families coming together for this lovely wedding.

"The entire Kapoor Khandaan, the Bhatt family, and their close friends, all of them, were so happy and beaming with joy that it just made everything feel like a dream sequence. Overall, the wedding was filled with lots of fun, lots of dancing and lots of love," he said on the concluding note.