Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding Pictures Are Out: The Brahmastra Pair Look Ethereal!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the much-loved couple of Bollywood are now man and wife. As reported earlier, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a closely-knit traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony which was held at the groom's residence Vastu in Mumbai. The most-awaited wedding pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are out now.

The newly-weds look ethereal in the first wedding picture, which is taking social media by storm now. Alia Bhatt looks simply gorgeous in her traditional off-white and golden wedding career by Sabyasachi Mukerji. The bride completed her look with the matching uncut diamond polki jewellery from Sabyasachi jewellery. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looks dapper in the off-white sherwani and matching accessories.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.

Love,

Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️," wrote Alia Bhatt, who shared her wedding pictures with her fans and followers.

Check out Alia's post here:

To the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love and started dating in 2017, during the shooting of their highly anticipated project, Brahmastra. Even though the Ayan Mukerji directorial has not hit the theatres yet, the couple went ahead and kickstarted their new chapter in life. Ranbir is the son of late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and senior actress Neetu Kapoor. Alia is the youngest daughter of senior filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.