Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Reception To Be Held At This Venue On April 17?

One of Bollywood's most loved couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched this week. According to reports, their wedding festivities will kickstart from April 13. It will begin with Mata Ki Chowki and a small puja at RK House in Chembur along with the mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's residence, Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. One hears that after the wedding, the lovebirds are planning to host a grand reception for their friends and industry colleagues at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17.

Alia Bhatt's Brother Rahul Confirms Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor; Says Actress Has Made A Good Choice

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding reception party will begin at 9pm in the hotel's ballroom. The portal quoted a source as saying, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date."

The source further revealed that Ranbir and Alia recently visited the high-end seafront hotel to book it for their wedding reception. The report further stated that their wedding reception is going to be a grand affair and will mark the presence of many celebrities from Bollywood which includes names like Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Rani Mukerji amongst others.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Offer Langar At Gurudwara After Wedding Just Like Rishi And Neetu Kapoor Had Done?

With regards to work, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She would be seen sharing screen space with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra.