Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Skip Sandhya Puja At Mahakaleshwar Temple Amid Protests Against Brahmastra

After repeated delays, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday (September 9, 2022). Currently, the couple along with director Ayan Mukerji, is busy with the promotions of their magnum opus.

Ahead of the film's release, the trio landed in Ujjain to seek blessings at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple. Unfortunately, their plan went for a toss when several protestors reached the temple and created a ruckus citing Ranbir's past comment on beef-eating. Ranbir and Alia were stopped from entering the temple.

A Mahakal police station official confirmed the incident while speaking with Firstpost and said that they resorted to cane-charge to disperse the protesters. Despite the cops bringing the situation under the control, Ranbir and Alia skipped the Sandhya puja at the temple owing to security reasons.

However, director Ayan Mukerji entered the temple to seek blessings for his big release. Later, he took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself performing puja at the temple.

He captioned it as, "3 DAYS AWAY (from Brahmastra release)... Feel very happy and energised to have visited Mahakaleshwar Temple today... Got the most beautiful darshan... Wanted to make this visit to close the film-making journey on Brahmastra, and to get all the positive energy and blessings for our release."

Coming back to Ranbir's alleged controversial remark in the past, the actor during the promotions of Rockstar, had said that he is a big fan of beef. Ahead of Brahmastra's release, an old video of Ranbir making this statement has resurfaced on the internet which caused the mayhem outside the temple in Ujjain.