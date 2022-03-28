Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In April? Actor's Aunt Rima Jain Reacts To The Reports

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship public, speculations about their wedding simply refuse to die. Recently, fresh rumours about them getting hitched surfaced in the media again. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain reacted to these reports.

While Rima confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will get married, she went on to add that nothing has been finalized yet. She told the news portal, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don't know when. They will decide and then suddenly you will all get to know."

Spotted! Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Shooting For Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra At Varanasi Ghat [Watch Video]

Rima further continued, "Nothing like this. Hum log ne Kuch prepare hi nahin kiya to shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven't prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it's true. The wedding will happen, but I don't know when."

Meanwhile, a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with designer Beena Kannan went viral on social media which led fans to speculate that the duo is all set to walk down the aisle soon. In the picture, Alia looked pretty in a white outfit with floral prints, while her beau Ranbir was seen wearing a blue shirt and denim.

New Update On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Has Us Excited

Previously, during promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia had addressed rumours about her wedding with Ranbir and said that in her mind, she's been married to him for many years.

Reacting to Ranbir's comment that he and Alia would have already tied the knot had it not been the pandemic, the actress told NDTV, "He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time. Everything happens for a reason. Whenever we do get married it will work out right and in a beautiful way."

Workwise, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.