      Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Fans Indulge In Meme Fest As The Bollywood Couple Exchange Vows

      Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. As the Bollywood couple exchanged vows, the social media was abuzz with memes based on their nuptials. While most of them were directed towards the media who slummed it out to get the latest scoop and pictures from the functions, some were also taking jibes at the two stars leaving their one-sided lovers/fans broken-hearted.

      All in all, fans couldn’t get enough of the Brahmastra couple and some were even seen lauding the trend of wholesome weddings in Bollywood. Take a look!

      Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was an extremely close-knit affair as the ceremony had less than 40 guests in attendance. The nuptials were held at Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai and the couple opted for ivory and gold-themed wedding outfits, which were designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. It has also been confirmed that the duo will not hosting a reception, and the festivities have officially concluded with the wedding function.

      Meanwhile, in a recent chat with the media post-wedding, bride Alia's elder brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds only took 4 pheras as it was suggested by the family priest of the Kapoor family.

      He told India Today, "The pandit explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record."

