Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Fans Indulge In Meme Fest As The Bollywood Couple Exchange Vows
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. As the Bollywood couple exchanged vows, the social media was abuzz with memes based on their nuptials. While most of them were directed towards the media who slummed it out to get the latest scoop and pictures from the functions, some were also taking jibes at the two stars leaving their one-sided lovers/fans broken-hearted.
All in all, fans couldn’t get enough of the Brahmastra couple and some were even seen lauding the trend of wholesome weddings in Bollywood. Take a look!
Ranbir and Alia are the first couple in the world to spend 300 crores on a pre-wedding shoot.— Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) April 13, 2022
They named it Brahmāstra.
instagram and my sister is going crazy over ranbir-alia wedding.— 🌻 (@yashi82) April 14, 2022
i really wanna slap her. 😬 pic.twitter.com/iGyamAQeW8
One more Bachelor gone into trap..— Aisha Dar (@AishaDar19) April 6, 2022
Heartbreaking💔💔💔 #RanbirKapoor #RanbirAliaWedding
Girls be like:- pic.twitter.com/FYXpfsXeae
*Ranbir Alia announce wedding date*— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 5, 2022
Viral bhayani, Pinkvilla, Filmfare and other bollywood journalists : pic.twitter.com/j5m9rX66Cb
And news channels on the wedding day: pic.twitter.com/2IOlakVUZG— Himanshu Kainthola (@hkainthola27) April 5, 2022
Tiger Shroff aloobir shipper 😌😂#AliaBhatt #RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/H5VtxMoqjS— Eddie's wifey (@Bhattsupremacy) April 14, 2022
Every single girl crushing on Ranbir Kapoor is like #aliaranbirwedding #AliaBhatt #RanbirAliaWedding #April17th #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/uUzQMTA3lb— Tehillah Jacob (Tehi) (@tehijacob) April 10, 2022
Bollywood journalists: pic.twitter.com/ZpWGySSbLW— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) April 5, 2022
#RanbirAliaWedding— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) April 6, 2022
Media infront of Ranbir & Alia house pic.twitter.com/vsRshLvFvr
#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #RanbirAliaWedding trending,— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) April 6, 2022
Indian Media outside their homes : pic.twitter.com/aFCAKkI01l
Sabyasachi headquarters pic.twitter.com/syv50DxbXG— vaishnavi k (@vaishnavi167) April 6, 2022
Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was an extremely close-knit affair as the ceremony had less than 40 guests in attendance. The nuptials were held at Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai and the couple opted for ivory and gold-themed wedding outfits, which were designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. It has also been confirmed that the duo will not hosting a reception, and the festivities have officially concluded with the wedding function.
Meanwhile, in a recent chat with the media post-wedding, bride Alia's elder brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds only took 4 pheras as it was suggested by the family priest of the Kapoor family.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rockstar Actor Kneels Down For His Ladylove During Varmala Ceremony, Watch
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Fans Get The Couple Married In 'Bengali Style' In Kolkata, See Pics
He told India Today, "The pandit explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record."