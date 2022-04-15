Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Rockstar Actor Kneels Down For His Ladylove During Varmala Ceremony, Watch

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The wedding was a close-knit affair and was held at the actor duo’s apartment in Mumbai with only their immediate family and close friends in attendance. It must be noted that Ranbir and Alia got married after dating each other for five years.

While the couple refrained from social media during the wedding, several photos and videos from the ceremony have made their way onto the internet.

In one of the clips, the couple is exchanging garlands and Ranbir’s friends are seen picking him up on their shoulders when it was his turn to put the garland on Bhatt. On the other hand, when it was Alia’s turn to put the garland on Ranbir, the Rockstar actor got down on his knees for his ladylove. The two then shared a kiss after the garlands were exchanged. Check out the post below:

THE BEST KISS Every time a video

comes out better than the other <3#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ayUegm0QWM — ‘ ra (@imranliaa) April 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to announce the wedding by sharing photos from the ceremony. The actress wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾”.” Take a look!

Meanwhile, after the nuptials, Neetu Kapoor announced to the media that there won’t be any wedding reception. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The highly awaited film is all set to hit the screen in September this year.