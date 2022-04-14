Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Now Married, Couple Won't Be Having A Wedding Reception

It's time to rejoice! The much anticipated wedding of this year took place today as Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor got hitched to his actress-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in a traditional Punjabi ceremony. The lovebirds tied the knot at Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu in Mumbai.

As per a report in ETimes, the star couple exchanged their vows and took their pheras in the presence of their family members and close friends. Reportedly, the theme for the wedding of 'Ralia' as the fans call them, was white and gold. One hears that the strictly family affair saw the presence of over 50 guests.

Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan looked pretty in a green saree. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others picked up their outfits in the shades of pink. Some of the guests donned shades of white and gold.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of the 'baraatis' Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar from Ranbir-Alia's wedding.

The ETimes report stated that once the wedding commenced, members from their respective teams distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex.

Buzz is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be making their first appearance together as husband and wife post 7 pm today. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the couple to share pictures from their pre-wedding festivities and nuptials on social media.

While Ranbir-Alia's wedding was an extremely private affair, there are reports that the couple is planning to host a lavish wedding reception which will be attended by the who's who from the film industry. However, the latest development suggests that these are mere rumours.

Rajendra Singh, popularly called Masterji, who choreographed Ranbir-Alia's sangeet ceremony, told India Today, "Reception hain hi nahi (There is no reception). No, there's nothing happening."