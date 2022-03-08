Ranbir Kapoor And Mahesh Bhatt Bhatt Bond Over This Quality Of Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for a while now and their respective families have also accepted their relationship. The couple is often seen bonding with each other's families over birthday parties and vacations.

Alia recently engaged in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at We The Women, The Global Townhall 2022. During the course of the interview, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt made an appearance and talked about how he and his daughter's beau Ranbir Kapoor bond over her being a mystery.

Alia Bhatt Set To Make Her Global Debut With Gal Gadot's Netflix Film Heart of Stone

Bhatt said, "Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She's an ET (extra terrestrial) that's come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don't put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

On being asked what she thought about her father's words, Alia said, "It's strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I've heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You're a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You're an alien. What are you? You're an alien."

Alia Bhatt: I Would Love To Do A F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Sitcom-Like Comedy, Where I Can Just Be Funny

Alia further added, "I don't probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says "look at your eyes. God, you're an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?" So he's seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this."

Meanwhile, Mahesh was also all praise for his daughter and opened up on what makes her unique. He said that she has an unquenchable thirst to go higher and higher and realises that the talent comes from a different part of herself. He said that besides all these, she also possess tremendous empathy and has a heart as open as a child. He further added that he was astonished by her performance in Udta Punjab and Gangubai Kathiawadi.