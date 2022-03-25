Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor Were Very Emotional To Watch Rishi Kapoor On The Screen For The Last Time

Hitesh Bhatia's Sharmaji Namkeen, which happens to be the last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor, is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31, 2022 and all his fans are emotional yet excited to see the last work of the veteran actor. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when director Hitesh Bhatia was asked how did Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor react to the film, here's what he revealed.. .

He told Indian Express, "They were very emotional. When we started working on the film with Pareshji, we had no idea of how the film will shape up. Until you see the film in its totality, you don't know if it is working or making sense. That way, we had the responsibility to make a film that is decent and respectable."

He further said, "We didn't want it to become an experiment that fails. Along those lines, I was a little worried about how the family will feel and how the film eventually shapes up. But they all really loved it, Ranbir and Neetu ji in particular. All of them were very emotional to see him on screen for the last time."

A few days ago, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor watched the film at a special screening, which was held in Mumbai.

In the same interview, the director said that when the audience will watch the film, they will know that despite hurdles and difficulties, everyone came together to complete this film because of Rishi Kapoor. He further said that it was indeed a tailor-made role written for the late actor.

"Everybody I know, without me telling, knew that the script belongs to him," concluded the director.