Ranbir Kapoor Books Banquet Hall For 7 Days At His Residential Complex For Wedding Festivities: Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly getting married between April 13 and 15 2022. Earlier, reports revealed that the two are tying the knot on April 17 but none of the dates have been confirmed by the families yet. The wedding venue has been set to be the RK Bungalow in Chembur.

While fans eagerly wait for Alia and Ranbir to confirm their wedding date, reports have been speculating details of their wedding venue, guest list and more. Bombay Times recently revealed that Ranbir has infact booked the banquet hall at his residential complex for seven to eight days. The actor reportedly plans on hosting his bachelor party and a few pre-wedding functions at the venue.

A source revealed to the tabloid that the venue, which is often used to host small get-togethers has been booked from early next week. The report added that the hall can house 40 to 50 people, and Ranbir has assured the building committee that he won't have more than 15 people at a time.

The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Ranbir has been asked to ensure that the noise levels are kept low and the place should be kept clean." The festivities are likely to begin on April 13 and last the week, with a guest-list including Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and many others. Ranbir reportedly also plans on inviting all the technicians he has worked with over the years.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal followed by Luv Ranjan's untitled film. Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut release, Heart Of Stone.