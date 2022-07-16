Shamshera Star Ranbir Kapoor Desires To Don The Hat Of A Stand-Up Comic And Join The Comictsaan Gang

Taking
the
excitement
quotient
a
notch
higher
at
the
cusp
of
the
much-awaited
launch
of
Comicstaan
Season
3,
Shamshera
star
Ranbir
Kapoor
strikes
an
interesting
conversation
with
the
show's
gang.
In
a
quirky
video,
the
Bollywood's
heartthrob
is
seen
trying
his
hands
at
stand-up
comedy
and
meeting
the
Comicstaan
Season
3
gang,
Abish
Mathew,
Prashasti
Singh,
Neeti
Palta,
Sumukhi
Suresh,
and
Kenny
Sebastian,
and
asking
them
to
watch
his
set.
Sumukhi
thwarts
his
plans
by
saying
that
he
can't
be
"charming,
rich,
married
to
Alia,
and
also
funny." However,
the
tables
quickly
turn
as
Ranbir
tells
them
that
if
he
can't
be
a
part
of
Comicstaan
gang,
then
they
can't
join
Shamshera's
dacoit
gang
either.
Will
the
Comicstaan
team
give
in
to
Ranbir's
demands?
Watch
the
video
to
find
out...
Produced
by
Only
Much
Louder
(OML),
Comicstaan
Season
3
will
see
Kenny,
Neeti,
Sumukhi
and
Zakir
Khan
on
the
judges' panel,
while
Prashasti,
Sapan
Verma,
Rohan
Joshi,
Anu
Menon,
Aadar
Malik,
Kannan
Gill
and
Rahul
Subramaniam
will
be
joining
as
the
mentors.
Comicstaan
Season
3
will
be
streaming
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
starting
15th
July.