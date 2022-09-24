Ranbir Kapoor Endorses Saif-Hrithik Starrer Vikram Vedha during Brahmastra Screening

Brahmastra
gained
immense
love
from
the
audience
on
the
joyous
occasion
of
National
Cinema
Day.
With
the
ticket
price
reduced
to
Rs
75
across
India
on
September
23,
the
film
broke
the
records
for
the
most
number
of
advance
bookings
in
a
day
and
the
most
number
of
advance
bookings
on
a
non-weekend
day,
surpassing
KGF:
Chapter
2.On
this
occasion,
director
Ayan
Mukerji
and
Ranbir
Kapoor
visited
a
theatre
in
Mumbai
to
interact
with
the
fans.
In
a
video
shared
by
Pinkvilla,
Ranbir
approached
the
audience
after
the
end
of
the
film
and
promised
to
make
parts
2
&
3
of
the
franchise
very
soon.
He
requested
the
audience
to
continue
their
support
for
cinema.
He
said,
"Next
week
too,
a
very
good
film
is
coming---Vikram
Vedha
support
that
as
well.
Thank
You
so
much."
Ranbir
then
asked
for
the
audience's
feedback
about
his
film.
He
asked,
"Picture
kaisi
lagi,
thik
thaak
lagi?
(How
was
the
movie?
Was
it
Okay?)"
He
thanked
the
people
for
supporting
the
film
on
National
Cinema
day
and
showing
it
so
much
love.
Both
Ayan
and
Ranbir
were
elated
to
know
that
many
came
to
watch
the
film
for
the
second
and
third
time.
Kapoor
then
went
on
to
shake
hands
with
fans
and
took
selfies
with
them.
A
mishap
also
occurred
as
a
group
of
excited
fans
fell
on
a
barricade
while
trying
to
take
a
selfie
with
the
actor.
As
they
fell,
Ranbir
rushed
to
help
them
up.
Ranbir
Kapoor
is
currently
working
on
Luv
Ranjan's
untitled
next.