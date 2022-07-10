Ranbir Kapoor Greets Wife Alia Bhatt With A Warm Hug At The Airport, Video Goes Viral!

Ranbir
Kapoor
surprised
his
wife
Alia
Bhatt
on
July
9,
Saturday
night
by
arriving
at
the
airport
unannounced
to
pick
her
up.
An
adorable
video
of
the
actor,
who
surprised
his
wife
when
she
returned
from
the
UK
after
wrapping
up
the
shooting
of
her
Hollywood
debut
project,
Heart
Of
Stone,
is
now
going
viral.
In
the
video,
a
pregnant
Alia
Bhatt
is
seen
walking
towards
the
car
and
getting
totally
surprised
to
see
Ranbir
Kapoor
sitting
in
it.
She
shrieked
'RK!'
in
excitement,
and
the
couple
shared
a
warm
hug.
Alia
looked
simply
adorable
and
glowing
in
her
casual
black
and
white
outfit,
with
a
cute
baby
bump.
Ranbir,
on
the
other
hand,
looked
his
casual
best
in
a
checkered
shirt
and
trousers.
The
paparazzi
too,
were
extremely
excited
to
welcome
back
Alia
Bhatt,
who
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
Ranbir
Kapoor.
The
media
personnel
wished
her
by
saying
'congrats'
and
'badhaai
ho'.
Alia
Bhatt,
who
was
visibly
happy
with
the
warm
welcome
she
received
from
the
paps,
thanked
them
with
folded
hands.