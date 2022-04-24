Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Close As They Pose With Families In An Unseen Pic From The Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot a week back and we are getting to see a new picture from the ceremony every day, which is making us gush about the newlyweds. Now, another picture of B-Town stars posing with their families is going viral on social media.

The aforementioned photo was shared by none other than Alia’s mom, Soni Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. In the pic, we see Ranbir holding Alia close to him as they smile brightly for the camera with their loved ones. Alia is seen dressed in a bright orange salwar suit while Ranbir adorned a beige coloured kurta as his attire.

Sharing the frame with the couple are Tina, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni along with her daughter Samaira and Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda. Tina shared the post with the following caption: “A widening inner circle.” Check out the post below:

It must be noted that this family portrait is from the first ceremony of Ranbir- Alia’s wedding- the puja that was held on the morning of April 13. For the unversed, the duo had their Mehendi on the same day, followed by an intimate wedding on April 14.

Alia had shared the pictures from the wedding on her Instagram page with the following caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Meanwhile, the newlyweds have dived right back into work after the wedding and are currently busy with their film commitments. While Ranbir is shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Himachal, Alia Bhatt is in Rajasthan filming for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.