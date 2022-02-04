Ranbir Kapoor Is A Proud Boyfriend As He Does Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Pose After Trailer Release

Alia Bhatt dropped the trailer of her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi today (February 4) and it has been getting a tremendous response from the audience and critics alike. The movie has been hailed as one of her best works after the trailer release. Now it seems like the trailer has also left the actress' actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor mighty impressed. The proud beau ended up doing her Gangubai pose that will leave their fans super happy.

Talking about the same, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in the city by the paparazzi as he sported a blue checkered tee and jeans. The paparazzi were inevitably quick to ask him about his response to the trailer of his girlfriend Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. On this, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor replied in Hindi stating that he loved the trailer and also asked the shutterbugs about their response to which they also gave a thumbs up to the trailer.

Not only this but Ranbir Kapoor then surprised the paparazzi by doing Alia Bhatt's popular Gangubai Kathiawadi pose from the movie. The pose had the Wake Up Sid actor do the folded hand gesture with his hands raised up in the air from behind. Alia has been doing the pose in many of her public appearances till now and it has already become a hit with the fans. Take a look at the video.

Talking about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the couple has been going strong for quite some time now. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress won the internet by sharing some beautiful pictures from their New Year's getaway at a forest sanctuary. Alia was also all praise for her beau's photography skills on the post. If rumours are to be believed, the couple might tie the knot at the end of this year.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Alia plays a prostitute who ventures into politics for the upliftment of the women and children of the Kamathipura area. The movie is all set to be released on February 25, 2022.