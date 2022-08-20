Ranbir Kapoor Jokes About Alia Bhatt's Weight Gain Amid Her Pregnancy; Netizens Feel Disgusted

Ranbir Kapoor's joke on Alia Bhatt's weight gain owing to her pregnancy during a live interaction with fans did not sit well with netizens and they were quick to slam the actor over his irresponsible joke. It all happened when Alia was explaining to fans why she and Ranbir have not started promoting Brahmastra extensively.

She said, "I will do it (promote the film extensively). If you are asking why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere... right now our focus is..." Ranbir was quick to chime in and said while looking at Alia's baby bump, "Well, I can see somebody has phailoed."

Alia must have not expected such comment from Ranbir and looked visibly shocked. Ranbir then patted her back and said, "Joke".

However, Ranbir's joke didn't go down well with many netizens and they called it 'distasteful' and 'disgusting'.

A netizen wrote, "I can't believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40 year old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better."

"Wtf was this. who talks like this about his own wife who is pregnant? i still remember his and Katrina's interview during during Jagga Jasoos, he was so disrespectful to her. and this was not funny, we didn't laugh," wrote another netizen.

"That was a disgusting joke to say to a pregnant woman," wrote another netizen.

One more netizen wrote, "What a pathetic man. I feel sorry for her that she doesn't recognise her worth still. She can get better than this."

Coming back to Brahmastra, the film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)