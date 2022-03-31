Proud Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Alia Bhatt; Says She Whacked It Out Of The Park In Gangubai Kathiawadi

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi arrived in theatres, people could not stop heaping praises Alia Bhatt and the maverick director. Thanks to positive word of mouth, the film set the box office on fire. Now, while speaking to NDTV, when Ranbir was asked if he's an OTT consumer, he said that he is a movie geek, be it OTT, theatre or any platform.

"Any kind of entertainment.. if it is a TV show. I'm watching it all. That's all I do. I make movies and I watch movies," said Ranbir.

When asked about his recent watchlist which he enjoyed thoroughly, he said, "I really enjoyed Rocket Boys. Among movies, I watched Gangubai. Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I've seen how much she gave to that film..in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way, and every bit of love that is coming her way."

He went on to add that he has not watched her latest release RRR yet, but he is dying to watch it.

"Haven't got the time as I have been busy shooting. I loved 83. I'm watching everything that's out there," added the Kapoor scion.

With respect to work, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also casts Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Luv Rajan's untitled next, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.