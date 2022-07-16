Ranbir Kapoor On Being Called A Cheater: People Have Heard Somebody’s Perspectives, They Have Not Heard Mine

Ranbir Kapoor is well-settled with the love of his life Alia Bhatt and he is all set to grace the new beginning with her- parenthood. With respect to work, the actor is currently busy with the promotions of his forthcoming film Shamshera. During his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Ranbir opened up about his past relationships, and recalled he was called a cheater, but no one heard his side of story.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir spoke about being constantly judged over his past relationships and said, "Take me granted or take me for a ride and I don't mind it. I love my life, I love my work, and I love my family. I'm very grateful for everything I have in my life."

He further said that he is an actor and people can say anything about him. They can say something good, they can say bad, but eventually what matters to him is that they must like his movies. He further said that his focus, hard work and energies are only towards making a good film.

The Brahmastra actor also asserted that it really doesn't bother him if somebody bitches about him or if anyone says anything bad about him. It doesn't boil his blood at all.

In the same interview, Ranbir also averred that he is completely aware about the things that are spoken about him.

He said, "There's so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a Casanova of someone you know.. of a cheater. People have heard somebody's perspectives, people have heard somebody's point of view and they haven't heard mine. I don't think they will ever hear it also and it's fine. I am here to do my job and I am here to be an actor and that's all I want to do. I don't want anything else to do in my life."