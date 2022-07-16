Ranbir Kapoor Speaks About Embracing Parenthood; Reveals How He Will Be Different From His Dad Rishi Kapoor

Recently, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy and netizens were too happy about their new beginning. During the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wife Alia Bhatt, embracing parenthood with her and also revealed how he will be different from his late father Rishi Kapoor.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ranbir said that he will imbibe a lot of value systems that he has taken from his parents and will pass it on.

He further said, "You have your own sensibilities and your own moral values. You know your own upbringing but it's not something that is written in stone. You know it's day to day I speak to fathers like Karan (Malhotra) who I know and I see it that he's a great father. He's somebody who's so connected with his child so it takes a lot of sacrifices."

Ranbir went on to add that he cannot just decide that he will do particular things for his kid, but he will make sure to spend most of the time with him.

"It's not really about main yeh karunga ya main wo karunga, main bol sakta hoon but the sacrifices that you take, that you make to actually be there for you another human being is something which I'm looking forward to and I really hope and pray that I can succeed in that role in my life," added Kapoor.

In the same interview, Ranbir also opened up about Alia and said that he is with somebody who really completes him.

"I'm with somebody who I am extremely happy with. I'm with somebody who is my best friend, I'm with somebody who is my biggest critic, I'm with somebody who's my biggest supporter and I'm with somebody who I want to spend the rest of my life with. Nothing better than that," concluded the Brahmastra actor.