Ranbir Kapoor On His Love For Hindi Cinema: I Am 'Filmy' Genetically, Doctors Announced My Blood Group As U/A

Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger than life hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, wowed everyone with his incredible intensity when the trailer of the much-awaited visual spectacle dropped!

The trailer revealed a fiercely guarded secret that Ranbir is playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli, in this revenge drama! This is the first time Ranbir is playing two characters in the same film and he is relishing being part of a true blue Hindi film, something we have all grown up loving.

In the first episode of a three episodic candid video series titled 'RK Tapes' that will see him talk about Hindi cinema and everything that he loves about it, RK admits that he was born 'filmy'! The superstar says that 'doctor announced his blood group as U/A' as soon as he was born! U/A, as we all know, stands for film censor certification.

Check out Ranbir speaking straight from his heart in the first episode - 'Love For Hindi Cinema.'

Ranbir is seen saying, "The world of a cinema hall has its own magic... big screen, surround sound, aroma of popcorn and samosas... and every time embarking on the journey to a brand new world... particularly when you are immersed in a full-on Hindi potboiler...and there are 300 others who are laughing, crying!"

He adds, "I have a bug in me. A bug that is deadlier than a virus. The bug of rebirth, of revenge, a chiffon sari in icy landscape and a bug to confess love in the rain. The sound effect of 'dhishoom' when the hero lands a punch on the villain, 'whistling' on the hero's entry and the bug of clapping loudly on his dialogue deliveries. The bug of Hindi Cinema. It was obvious as my parents, grandparents and great grandparents, uncles and aunts, so much so that even my cousins are actors. So I am 'filmy' genetically. Doctor announced my blood group as U/A."

Ranbir starrer Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

This action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.