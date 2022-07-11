Ranbir Kapoor On Shamshera Being Compared To Thugs Of Hindostan: I Just Hope The Result Is Different

After a hiatus of four years, Ranbir Kapoor is marking his return on the big screen with Karan Malhotra's action adventure Shamshera. While the trailer of the film has been well received by the audience, there was a section of netizens who compared it with Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan's period action drama, Thugs Of Hindostan as they share the same spirit of freedom.

In a recent group interaction with the media, the team of Shamshera reacted to these comparisons. Director Karan Malhotra said that his film isn't similar to any other film whether in spirit or story and that it's is an animal of its own.

The filmmaker said, "I don't think there is any accurate reference point to what Shamshera has eventually become in its complete form. Yes, it is a period film. We have British in it, there is a tribe, it has action and everything but when you see the film it will still feel like today's film."

Citing examples of American films like Braveheart (1995) and The Last Of The Mohicans (1992), Malhotra said that each one of them can be enjoyed despite being period or historical films for its crafting and mounting. He revealed that Shamshera falls in that category.

Vaani Kapoor who plays the leading lady agreed with Karan and said that Shamshera is a very different film from Thugs of Hindostan (2018) or any other film.

"It is a different concept with a different director, different cast, brainchild, a different vision altogether. I think it would be unfair to compare any film with any other film in the past or future. I hope every film gets its due respect and credit," the actress told reporters.

Ranbir Kapoor echoed the same sentiment and candidly said, "I agree with them, but I just hope the result is different."

Speaking about Shamshera, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role with Sanjay Dutt playing the main antagonist. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on July 22.