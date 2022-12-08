Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Shamshera Failure; Reveals The Biggest Mistake He Made For The Film

Ranbir Kapoor Calls Shamshera A Disaster

During his recent interview with a renowned publication, Ranbir addressed Shamshera failure and called it a disaster. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor admitted that by far Shamshera has been the hardest film that he has worked on in his career so far. "It was a box office disaster," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor On His Biggest Mistake For Shamshera

Furthermore, Ranbir spoke about the biggest mistake he did while shooting for Shamshera and referred to his prosthetic beard. The actor said, "The biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you're shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it's like your face is melting".

Ranbir Kapoor’s Plans For Hollywood

Interestingly, during the interview, Ranbir also opened up about his plans to do a Hollywood movie like his wife Alia Bhatt who is making her big Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone. The actor said that while is quite satisfied with the kind of opportunities he is getting in his country but he would never say never. "I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Films

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled romantic comedy.