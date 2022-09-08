Ranbir Kapoor On Shamshera's Box Office Failure: If A Film Doesn't Work, It's Because The Content Isn't Good

Ranbir Kapoor recently returned back on screen after four years with Karan Malhotra's action-adventure Shamshera which had her essaying the role of a quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time on screen. Unfortunately, the film upon its release, failed to impress cinegoers and tanked at the box office.

During a recent press conference in Delhi to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir broke his silence on Shamshera's failure when he was asked about the general air of negativity about the Hindi Film Industry and if he felt that Bollywood movies are being targeted unfairly.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Ranbir told reporters, "I'll give my own example. I don't want to speak about other films. I had a film release a month-and-a-half ago, Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity about it."

He also dismissed the notions that boycott calls had dented the box office collection of Shamshera and admitted that the film failed to perform because the content wasn't good.

"If the film didn't run at the box office, it's only because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content. If you make a good film, enertain people, of course they will go to the cinema and watch your films. They want to feel that different emotion, connect with characters and get entertained. So, if a film doesn't work, it is not for any other reason but because the content is not good. That's what I feel is the true answer," Ranbir said at the press conference.

Previously, director Karan Malhotra had addressed the box office failure of Shamshera with a long emotional note titled 'Shamshera is mine' on his Instagram and Twitter handles. Later, actor Sanjay Dutt had also stood by the film with a statement in which he had spoken about how the film was made with blood, sweat and tears, and that it will find its tribe someday.