Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next: We Share Similar Creative Energies

Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Shraddha
Kapoor
will
be
seen
together
in
director
Luv
Ranjan's
upcoming
film,
the
shoot
of
which
was
recently
wrapped
up.
The
project
would
mark
the
duo's
first
outing
together
on
screen,
for
which
the
audiences
are
mighty
excited
for.
Recently,
during
an
interview,
Ranbir
Kapoor
shared
his
experience
working
with
Shraddha
in
the
romantic
comedy.
He
said,
"It
was
great
to
be
working
with
Shraddha,
we
share
similar
creative
energies.
She
is
a
very
talented
girl.
I
got
to
work
with
a
great
star
cast
again."
The
film
is
all
set
to
release
on
March
8,
2023.
To
note,
the
movie
will
mark
Shraddha's
first-ever
collaboration
with
Ranbir.
Shraddha
Kapoor
had
also
revealed
earlier
that
she
is
thrilled
to
be
working
with
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
the
film.
We
can't
wait
to
see
the
fresh
pairing
on
screen
for
this
much
awaited
project.
In
the
leaked
content
of
the
film
from
Spain,
Mauritius,
the
pairing
looks
blockbuster
already.
She
also
has
Chaalbaaz
in
London
and
Naagin
in
her
kitty.