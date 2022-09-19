Ranbir Kapoor Praises Alia Bhatt For Working During Pregnancy; Says 'Any Kind Of Criticism Is Just Jealousy'

One of most loved couples in Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are all set to become parents for the first time. The latter shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans in June this year.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia who are currently basking in the success of their latest release Brahmastra, gave a joint interview with NDTV where they opened up on their experience of working with each other on this film.

During the course of the interview, Alia was asked about the sexist reporting around her pregnancy and how she had hit back at her naysayers during the promotions of Brahmastra.

When the Gangubai Kathiawadi star replied that it has reduced post her slamming those reports, Ranbir jumped in and heaped praises on his actress-wife for her dedication towards her work. He said that any kind of criticism that Alia is facing for her pregnancy is 'just jealousy.'

Ranbir told the news portal, "I think the way she has carried herself through the entire marketing of this film being pregnant, being in the condition that she is - I think you should only be inspired by that. Any kind of criticism is just jealousy and mischief makers and stupidity and we should not take that seriously."

He called Alia one of the most important actors in the history of Indian cinema and added, "The work she's done on screen or the kind of way she carries herself, the value system that she has and what she stands by, I haven't seen that strength in men or women and I think we should just respect that."

On the other hand, when the Darlings star was asked about her experience of working with her actor-husband and juggling their personal and professional space, the actress mentioned that it was 'easy.'

She explained, "It naturally happens when we are in a working environment. Ranbir and I are very strong individuals, especially me. I don't mean he's not a strong individual. But, we both respect our individual personalities and professional commitments together. We're not 'do jism ek jaan' kind of people. We have a beautiful equation as companions and we have an even better working relationship because we're both passionate about movies."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while working together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. After dating for a couple of years, the duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony in April this year.