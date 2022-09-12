Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Brahmastra's Success; 'Audience's Love Is The Biggest Brahmastra'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Brahmastra finally hit the marquee last week (September 9, 2022). Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from the critics but it has clicked with the audience, and the proof is its impressive run at the box office over the weekend.

The makers revealed that the epic adventure has already grossed Rs 160 Crore in two days. After a long dry spell, the Ranbir-Alia starrer has finally given the Hindi Film Industry a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor along with director Ayan Mukerji recently paid a visit to a cinema hall to surprise the cinegoers. Post their interaction with the audience and obliging them with selfies, the Shamshera star expressed his happiness over the film's success with the paparazzi.

While posing for the shutterbugs, Ranbir was asked to send a message to his fans. He held Ayan close and told them, "Audience ka jo pyaar mila hai... uss se bada koi Brahmastra nahi hai. We are extremely happy, and proud of this boy, man, for his dedication, mehnat... maine life mein kabhi dekha nahi aisa dekha nahi hai." (Audience's love is our Brahmastra. I am extremely happy, proud of this boy/man standing right here) and mentioned Ayan's hard work, love and dedication for the film. He said that he has not seen anyone doing this much for a movie in his entire life.

The actor further added, "Thank you. You guys are getting entertained, having a great time at the cinemas. This is what it is all about. Coming back to cinemas, seeing emotions, getting entertained, laughing, clapping, this is what cinema is all about. I am just happy to be back at the cinemas."

Speaking about Brahmastra, the film marks real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's first collaboration on the big screen. It also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni's extended cameos.